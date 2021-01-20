A vacant residence in Killeen went up in flames Wednesday morning.
Around 6:50 a.m., the Killeen Fire Department received a call about a residence at 3302 Zephyr Road in Killeen on fire.
There was significant damage to the front of the vacant residence as well as the interior, according to Capt. Cory Hall with the fire department.
As the home was vacant there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation, officials said.
