Take someone you care about out to celebrate Valentine’s Day this weekend. Go see a new play, attend the rodeo, support a fundraising event, participate in a 5K fun run, or attend a family-oriented dance or tea party. More information on these below.
Local Events
The second annual Chocolate Fantasia: Along the Milky Way event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. The event will feature a variety of chocolate desserts and beverages for attendees to enjoy as they stroll through the artwork of Copperas Cove ISD’s special education students. Tickets are $10 each and all proceeds benefit CCISD Special Olympics. Go to https://bit.ly/33fIhzq to purchase.
The Bell County PRCA Rodeo will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets range from $12 to $25. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com for more information.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting its newest production, “The Lion King Jr.,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11- 12, and again at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Tickets range from $12 to $15 and are available in advance at https://bit.ly/3ukycMv.
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., will host performances of its latest production, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10- 12 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb.13. Tickets range from $12 to $20 and are available at the box office prior to the show or in advance at https://bit.ly/3HsnLKK.
Harvey Functional Fitness Center, 31006 Old Ironsides Ave. on Fort Hood, is hosting the Fittest Competition at 9 a.m. Feb. 12. Men and women will compete by weight category in push-ups, bench press, squats, planks, and rows. Call 254-285-5459 for more information. Cost is $10 and on-site registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m.
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting a Pancake Breakfast to benefit Boy Scout Troop 238 from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13. Plates are $6 per person and includes pancakes, sausage, and eggs.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host a Run for Beer 5K at 11 a.m. Feb. 12. Runners will start at the brewery and run a course through downtown Temple. Cost is $15 and includes a beverage of choice from Fire Base upon completion of the race. Go to https://bit.ly/3rHKblP to register.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is for military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers of all skill levels.
The Country and Western Dance is from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and skill levels will meet at 7 a.m. Feb. 13 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
Family Fun
The Daddy Daughter 50s Sock Hop Dance will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St., Belton. Attendees are invited to dress in their best 50s attire and enjoy dancing, photo opportunities, refreshments, and more. Tickets are $15 each and available at https://bit.ly/3B9jKbT.
The sixth annual Mommy/Daddy and Me Princess and Pirate Sweetheart Tea will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Attendees will learn etiquette and manners while enjoying three courses of tea, treats, and more. There will be themed activities like a treasure hunt, jewel dig, and more. Tickets are $10 per adult and child. Go to www.sweethearttea.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
The Copperas Cove Fishing in the Park event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 at the City Park Duck Pond, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event is free and open to all ages; those 18 and up are required to have a fishing license to participate. There is a five-fish catch limit. Contact Ashley Wilson at 254-542-2719 or awilson@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Mardi Gras Masquerade Special Needs Dance will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Tickets are $5 per attendee and caregiver. This event is for those ages 13 to 25. Go to http://apm.activecommunities.com/killeen/Activity_Search/918 to register and for more information.
Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple, is hosting Parents’ Night Out from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14. This event allows parents to drop off kids ages 5 to 14 to enjoy crafts, games, and dinner with the supervision of trained staff. Cost is $15 per child. Go to https://bit.ly/3Jlwfnv.
The Homeschool Day Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple. Homeschoolers ages 11 to 18 will spend the day doing adventure games, climbing wall challenges, projects and more. Cost is $12 per child. Go to https://bit.ly/3GJlUzU to register.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a Story Time with a guest reader at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 12 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts Game Days for adults to socialize over cards, board games, and dominoes from 1 to 3 p.m. every Friday at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a free “Escape the Library” event from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17, and 24; and from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18. Teams of eight to 10 people will participate in each time slot. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to sign up for this family-friendly event.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from Feb. 11- 16, will be “American Underdog” at 7 p.m. and “Moonfall” at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Hyway Traveler from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 11. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 12. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Wade Ralston at 6 p.m. Feb. 11, The Merles Trio at 6 p.m. Feb. 12, and Brooke Graham at 1 p.m. Feb. 13.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Ryan Paul Davis from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11, Ryan Youmansfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 12, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 13.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Feb. 11.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393, 424 County Road 4931 in Kempner, hosts live Karaoke with Michael Gordon from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday. No cover. The post is also hosting a Super Bowl Party at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 with food and drink specials, trivia, and games.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting an Artful Memories event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 to kick off its new exhibit, “Private Charles J. Miller: WWII Paintings of the South Pacific,” and attendees will have an opportunity to make their own art. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display now to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
