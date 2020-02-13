The long weekend is not only host to Presidents Day, but Valentine’s Day as well. There are many events to keep the kids busy over the holiday, but also for a chance for mom and dad to have some much-needed time to themselves with a number of fun events planned in the Central Texas area. View the listing for date night ideas and more.
Valentine’s Day
Club Hood, 5674 24th St., Fort Hood, is hosting a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Dance from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $39.95 per adult guest and includes dancing, live music, a three-course dinner, and beverages. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 254-532-5073.
The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission is hosting the Special Needs Valentine’s Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Guests 12 and older will enjoy music and dancing at the themed dance, “A Night with the Stars.” Tickets are $5 for one attendee and one caregiver and can be purchased in advance at Killeen Community Center or at the door.
The Inn at Salado Winery, 7 N. Main St., Salado, is hosting a three-course Valentine’s Day Dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity, and can be purchased at www.inn-at-salado.com or by calling 254-947-0027.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting its third annual Valentine’s Day Date Night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Doors open and live music by Mark Warren will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a gourmet meal at 6 p.m., and a showing of the classic movie “Casablanca” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $99 per couple and includes the gourmet meal; beer, wine or bottomless fountain drinks; and dessert and popcorn for the movie. Go to www.thebeltoniantheatre.com for tickets or more information.
The Gatesville Country Club, 1308 Golf Course Road, is hosting a Valentine’s Night Out from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets are $25 for a ribeye steak dinner and wine, served from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by an acoustic music performance by Clayton Landua from 8:15 to 10 p.m. Tickets for the performance only are $10 each and must be purchased in advance at the country club.
The 15th annual Sweethearts Ball will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Feb. 14 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. The ball will include music, dancing, a professional photographer, door prizes, cash bar, and raffles. Attire should be semi-formal to formal. Tickets are $50 per person with meal purchase and $25 without the meal and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2SlVzBT.
Festivals, Events
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at the Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 2525 E. Highway 190, Copperas Cove. Each all-you-can-eat pancake plate is $8 (cash or check only) and includes sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice.
The Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its Fishing in the Park event from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 15 at the City Park Pond, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event is free and open to all ages. Participants should bring their own fishing gear, but bait will be provided. Participants 18 years and older must have a fishing license.
The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting event for the Dillard’s Women’s store in the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. WS Young Drive, will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 15. There will be a short presentation, refreshments, and a chance to win a $500 Dillard’s gift card at this event.
The Mu Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is hosting the 2020 Central Texas Community Expo from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. Admission is $10 per person if purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com, or $15 at the door. There will be a step and talent show featuring local youth, as well as local vendors and small businesses.
The Auto Show and Meet event will be from noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. Cars, motorcycles, and trucks are invited to this free event.
The Phantom Warrior Center, 194 37th St., Fort Hood, is hosting a Black History Month Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20. This free event will feature retired Major General Barrye Price as the guest speaker.
The Taste of Central Texas event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. This event will feature food and drinks from 30 Central Texas restaurants. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com and are $40 per person for general admission, $30 for military and college students, children 3 to 12 years old are $20, and a VIP table for 8 goes for $370. Proceeds will benefit Central Texas Youth Services.
Family Fun
McAllister’s Deli Killeen, 1908-A E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Kids Eat Free on Valentine’s Day event from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase of one adult entrée will get a maximum of two free kids’ meals for kids 12 and under.
The 21st annual Father Daughter Dance, hosted by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N.Third St., Temple. General admission tickets are $14 each and must be purchased in advance at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Express Emergency Room Temple, 1551 W. Central Ave., is hosting a Valentine’s Teddy Bear Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 15. Kids can bring their stuffed animals and practice basic medical care with them. Each family will also get a free box of Girl Scout cookies for attending.
The Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., Temple, is hosting the next installment of its CAC Family Series with a performance based upon the “Judy Moody and Stink” book series at 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Adult tickets are $12 each and kids are $7, which includes a book to take home. Tickets can be purchased at www.cacarts.org.
The City of Killeen will host its annual Daddy Daughter Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. This event is for fathers and father figures and their daughters aged5to 12. This year’s theme is “Love You to the Moon and Back.” Tickets are $50 per father-daughter couple and $20 per additional child and may be purchased at the Family Recreation Center or online at www.KilleenTexas.gov/KPR. Dinner and dancing are included with each ticket.
Express ER Harker Heights, 980 Knight’s Way, is hosting a Presidents Day Teddy Bear Clinic from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 17. Kids are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal to practice medical techniques with staff. Each guest will receive a goodie bag at this free event.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Kindermusic Storytime event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19. This free event and its activities are best suited for kids 5 and under, but siblings are welcome to attend as well.
Meadows Elementary School, 423 27th St., Fort Hood, is hosting a Family Literacy Night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20. There will be multiple sessions, to include: grade-level reading and activities, STAAR testing strategies, Military Child Education Coalition, and Practical Parent Education: Teamwork in Education. There will also be free books and a free meal in the cafeteria for all students who attend.
Killeen ISD is hosting its College and Career Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the KISD Career Center, 1320 Stagecoach Road. All middle and high school students and their families are invited to get more information on military careers, technical education programs, colleges and universities, and financial aid.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a recurring STEAM Day the last Tuesday of every month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. The planetarium is hosting a special showing of the movie “Lincoln” in honor of Presidents Day at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
The Homeschool Book Club is hosting its February Preteen Book Club meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Harker Heights Library, 400 Indian Trail. Members will meet to discuss “Ice Whale” by Jean Craighead George.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead, Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by The Amanda Brown featuring Rodney Pyeatt from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14, Lilly and The Implements from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15, and Jo Ellen and the Box of Chocolates from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Barrow is also hosting a Singles Awareness Day Mixer and Bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Full Throttle (formerly known as Last Call) from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 14. Cover: $8. The band 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 15. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Kyle Mathisfrom 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 15. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting a Love, Pizza, and Elvis event from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 with an Elvis impersonator to perform. Fire Street Pizza is also hosting live music by Nate Guthrie from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 16.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Micky and The Motorcars with Taylor Branch and the Lonestar Ramblers from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 14 and Gary Beard from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 15.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive, Killeen, is hosting a shadow cast performance of the movie “Burlesque” at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 and Feb. 16. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at www.vlakilleen.org. There will also be a costume contest for guests to participate.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum is hosting an Everyone is an Artist event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 to celebrate the newest exhibit, “Young at Art.” There will be readings of “Where the Wild Things Are” and kids are invited to make their own monster hands and a monster pop-up story page. The event is free and open to all ages. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month.Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month. Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Country Western Dance from 8 to 11 p.m. for $7 per person, or come early for the lesson at 7 p.m. and stay for the dance for $10 per person. In the Mood also hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
