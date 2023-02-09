It’s a busy weekend ahead for Killeen area residents, as Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day are approaching. Don’t forget to also check out some of the other family-friendly events, live music, and more happening.
Feb. 10
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Phantom Warrior Four-Person Scramble at noon. On-site registration is 11 to 11:45 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Cost is $45 per person with $5 optional mulligans. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting performances of its production, “James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” Feb. 10-12. Tickets range from $12 to $17. Go to https://www.showpass.com/jamesjr/ to purchase in advance.
The Temple Civic Theater, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will perform its new show, “DreamWorks Madagascar Jr.,” Feb. 10-12. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to https://bit.ly/3WG1M9K to purchase in advance.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host its Daddy Daughter Date Night at 6 p.m. Feb. 10, 16, and 17 and throughout the day Feb. 11 and 18. Cost is $21 per person and includes a showing of “Moana,” dinner, drinks, dessert, snacks, a photo booth, and more. Go to www.TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Events to register.
The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D in Copperas Cove, will host live music by Total Request Piano from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for VIP and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/40FPzFp.
The Bell County PRCA Rodeo will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb 10-11 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Family four packs, military, and senior discounted tickets are available at the box office. Go to https://www.bellcountyexpo.com for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by the Craig Howell with Somewhere in Texas Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 10. Cover is $10. Kris Gordon with Niles City will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Markus Miller at 7 p.m. Feb. 10, the Anna Larson Band at 7 p.m. Feb. 11, and Fred Fuller at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 10, and Martian Folk from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 and noon Feb. 12.
Feb. 11
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Ability Archery Program from 9 a.m. to noon at Peaceable Kingdom, 19051 Farm-to-Market 2410, Killeen. Families will be able to learn how to safely shoot bows and arrows and hone their archery skills. This program will have six sessions available and is open to everyone of all abilities. Registration is required and can be completed at https://bit.ly/3HPvL9N.
The Splash of Red: Hollywood Edition event will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. This event is hosted by the Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the Killeen Fort Hood Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi. Tickets are $30 presale or $40 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3HLjX8Q to purchase in advance.
Gatesville Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce, 2307 S. State Highway 36. There will be local vendors, crafters, food, and more.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Smokin’ Maxx from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 12. There will also be a Be My Galentine Cookie Decorating Class at 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and Valentine’s Chocolate Charcuterie from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 12. Go to www.3texanswinery.com to purchase event tickets.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Feb. 12
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host a Superbowl Party at 5 p.m. at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. There will be door prizes and appetizers at this free event. On post shuttle services will run from the fitness centers at 4 and 4:30. This is open to all single or unaccompanied soldiers.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host its Super Bowl Party at 5 p.m. There will be takeout and dine-in specials during this time.
Singer Pauline Reese will perform an acoustic set at a house concert at 2 p.m. at 106 W. Central Ave., Belton. Email JoniKLange@yahoo.com for reservations.
Feb. 13
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host its fifth annual Valentine’s Day Date Night from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 and 14. There will be live music, a gourmet three-course meal, bottomless champagne, and movie showing. Cost is $150 per couple. Go to https://thebeltoniantheatre.com to purchase tickets.
Feb. 14
Unaccompanied U.S. Army veteran Jerry L. Osborn’s burial will be at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen. The public is invited to attend.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill will host a four-course Valentine’s Day Dinner at 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Cost is $100 per couple and reservations must be made in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/3Yyyqfz to view a full menu.
Feb. 15
Killeen ISD’s Military Families Connect event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chaparral High School Cafeteria, 440 Chaparral Road, Killeen. There will be informational booths and presentations to provide an informal opportunity for active-duty military parents to gain further insight into programs and services offered to military-affiliated students. For more information,call 254-336-1707.
Feb. 16
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host “Honeybees and Native Bees,” presented by Master Beekeeper Greg Oermann, at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Texas Agrilife Extension Office Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. The seminar is free but limited to the first 50 people to sign-up. Donations will be accepted to support continuing education opportunities in Bell County. Register at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Upcoming Events
The stage play, “Mama’s Daughters,” written by Dr. Kerry Ann Zamore, will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18 at UMHB’s Frank and Sue Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St., Belton. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Purchase in advance at www.kzamore.com.
The annual Wild West Casino Night will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Association Center, 283 N. Highway 183, Lampasas. The event is hosted by the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, VISION Lampasas, and the Lampasas Lions Club. Cost is $75 per person and includes a steak dinner, music, auctions, games, live and silent auction, entertainment, and more. Proceeds will benefit a variety of non-profit organizations. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 512-556-5172 or stop by the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center, 205 S. Highway 281.
The ASYMCA Killeen Spring Break Camp will be March 13-17 and registration is open now. Cost is $100 for members and $125 for non-members with a $25 registration fee for kids not currently enrolled in before and after school care. Sign up at the Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
Recurring Events
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its “Out of this World: African-Americans in NASA” program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 and will include a guest speaker, crafts, activities, and more at this free event. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The monthly Western Crafts and Story Time event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 and the theme will be “Prickly for You: A Western Valentine.” Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to saladomuseum.org for more information.
