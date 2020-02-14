Free Tea Day

Ashley Butterfield, center, enjoys lunch and free iced tea with her son, Noah, and daughter, Lilli, on Thursday, July 21, 2016, during Free Tea Day at McAlister's Deli in Killeen.

 Amy Proctor | Herald

McAllister’s Deli Killeen, 1908-A E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Kids Eat Free on Valentine’s Day event from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 14. Purchase of one adult entrée will get a maximum of two free kids’ meals for kids 12 and under.

