If you’re looking for a way to spend Valentine’s Day weekend, there are plenty of community events happening that are a fun way to plan a date, a family-friendly outing, or a gathering of friends. Check out the listing below for more details on what’s happening.
Local Events
The Chocolate Fantasia and Art-ism Gallery Stroll will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Visitors can view artwork made by Copperas Cove ISD’s special-education students while enjoying chocolate treats and beverages. Admission is $10 per person and tickets can be purchased by going tohttps://bit.ly/3d3qIow. Proceeds from the event will go toward obtaining sensory classroom equipment.
The City of Temple and Keep Temple Beautiful is hosting Operation: Dumpster Drop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 13at the dead-end on Chevy Circle between 3002 and 3026 Chevy Circle. Residents are encouraged to clean up their yards and neighborhood to help get rid of any trash or yard trimmings using the tools and materials made available near the dumpster. For additional information call 254-298-5999.
The Valentine’s Day Drive-In Movie Event will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at Freedom Country Jeep, 3620 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. This event is free and includes a free popcorn and beverage.
An Evening with Obbie West, spoken word artist and poet, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 13 on Zoom. Tickets are $10 per household and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3aVZuxt.
The USO Fort Hood Scavenger Hunt will be from 10 a.m. Feb. 12 to 2 p.m. Feb. 15. Teams of one to four people will search around the Fort Hood installation looking for a variety of items while using a free app on their phone for clues. Teams that complete the scavenger hunt will be entered into a prize drawing. Go to usoforthood.ticketleap.com/usohunt/ to register and for more information.
The Pet Vaccination Clinic will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Copperas Cove VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave. Low-cost yearly vaccines and individual shots will be available for dogs and cats ranging from $5 to $20 for services offered.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Bruce Bruce at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Feb. 12- 13, and again at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Tickets range from $30 to $45 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Every Wednesday in February at 3:30 p.m. is a special matinee show with $5 admission for all ages. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
Family Fun
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting Camp Explore from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple. The camp is for kids ages 5-13 and will feature adventure-based outdoor activities, games, crafts, and more. Pre-registration is required by calling 254-298-5740. Cost is $12 per child or free for Zone participants.
The City of Harker Heights is offering a free Valentine’s Family Dance in a Bag for families to pick up before Feb. 14. Call 254-953-5493 to reserve a bag while supplies last. Post photos of your family-friendly dance moves to social media using the hashtag, #HHLoves2Dance.
The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission is hosting a Special Needs Painting Night for special needs kids and their families to enjoy at home. Participants must be between 4 and 20 years old. Registration is free and open until Feb. 12 and can be completed by calling 254-501-6390 or by going to www.killeentexas.gov/177/Recreation-Services. Packet pick up, which includes painting supplies and goodies, will take place between Feb. 15- 19 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During A Pandemic event is from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday. This free, recurring event is hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen. Parents will be able to connect with one another, learn about online learning platforms, and get tips on how to reduce stress at home. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/pandemicsupportgroup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week the theater will only be open Feb. 12- 13 because of winter weather.The lineup for those two days includes “50 First Dates” at 7 p.m. and “A League of Their Own” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Virtual Storytime: “Clifford’s First Valentine’s Day” event at 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Go to http://tinyurl.com/y5vmo7fs to register in advance. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Social Coffee Bar, 3300 S. Fort Hood St., Suite A, Killeen, is hosting free live music by Smokin’ Maxx Carter from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 13. There is also a weekly Open Mic Comedy Night from 8 to 10:30 p.m. every Thursday.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by the Justin Hewett Band from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 12. Seats are limited and social-distancing is required.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jennifer Pisarick from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 12, Sam Grona from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 14.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 12. Valentine’s Day Classic Love Song Bingo will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 13; participation is $2 per card with a chance to win prizes.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton, is hosting live music by JC Stringz for Valentine’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again for dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 14.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Temple Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at Temple City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. There will be vendors, small business, food, and more available.
The Valentine Vendor Market will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. A variety of gifts, desserts, custom orders and more will be available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
