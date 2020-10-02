The memorial honoring Spc. Vanessa Guillen on Fort Hood Street in Killeen was vandalized early Thursday morning.
The National League of United Latin American Citizens posted a video and information on its Facebook page early Friday.
In the video, a man can be seen kicking the candles in front of the memorial.
The Facebook post says that LULAC is looking for information on the man that vandalized the memorial.
“I would ask that we focus on reminding the community that the mural is there to bring the community together and bring awareness to sexual assault, sexual harassment and its prevention,” Analuisa Tapia, the LULAC District Director, said.
The mural associated with the memorial was created in early July by California artist Cherine Mendoza.
