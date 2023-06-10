A 1990s rap star is set to perform at Fort Cavazos later this month as part of the post’s annual Independence Day celebration.
Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Matthew Van Winkle, rose to fame in 1990 with his hit “Ice Ice Baby.”
He is one of others who will take the stage at Phantom Warrior Stadium.
A full lineup of who will perform has not been released by Fort Cavazos, though one website the Herald found indicates other acts that may perform include another famous rapper who has been active since the late ‘80s and a ‘90s punk/alternative rock band.
This year, the annual celebration is scheduled to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on June 23 at Phantom Warrior Stadium, located behind the former Clear Creek Post Exchange on post.
From 2012 to 2019, before COVID, the post had always held the celebration on or about July 4.
In 2021, the festival was held July 2, the Friday before. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Last year was the first year the festival was held 10 days prior. This year, the Independence Day celebration will be held 11 days before July 4.
Post officials last year said the moved-up date was to give families more opportunities to celebrate with other celebrations happening in other communities.
Indeed, Killeen’s Independence Day celebration is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. July 1 in downtown Killeen. Cove Life Church in Copperas Cove is also hosting its third annual Independence Day celebration at the Copperas Cove City Park — this time a two-day festival from 3-10 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.
Freedom Fest at Fort Cavazos is free and open to the public, but those who are not affiliated with the military will need to obtain an access pass for post at the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Permitted Items (not all inclusive) include:
Coolers (will be searched)
Backpacks no larger than 12 inches by 20 inches (will be searched)
Camelbacks (will be searched)
Video recorder/camcorders
Service animals (guide dogs, etc..)
Edged weapons (knives, swords, daggers, etc)
Glass containers (except baby bottles)
Recreation vehicles (RVs)
