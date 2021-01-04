Varied 2020 leads to mild early 2021

Although no records were set or broken, Killeen saw a wide weather variety in 2020.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Allison Prater, the summer of 2020 saw four days where the temperature reached 106 degrees - July 13 and August 14, 15 and 28. This was the highest temperature recorded here for they year.
By comparison, the two coldest days were Feb. 27 and Dec. 17, with 25 degrees recorded locally on each.
The wettest day according to information gathered at Fort Hood, was Sept. 2, which saw 3.87 inches of rain, as part of a yearly total of 28.17.
“The driest day would be any day without precipitation,” Prater added about that comparison, also adding that the yearly average for this region is 32 inches of rain, meaning last year was nearly four inches below normal.
Prater said this area can expect to see warmer temps, in the 60s, continue at least through Tuesday, with a disturbance which was expected on Sunday to bring a slight wind shift and some clouds, but not much else.
“Temperature wise, it won’t bring anything noticeable,” Prater said of the possible system on Sunday.
Another system on Wednesday was expected to bring an isolated chance for sprinkles to the Bell County area, with some isolated thunderstorms to the east.
Bell and Coryell counties are all currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, and Lampasas County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.56 feet, which is 1.56 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.26 which is .74 below normal elevation.
Sunday’s sunny weather is expected to continue today, with a high near 66. Calm winds will become north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday night is expected to be clear, with a low around 38 and calm wind.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 51, and south winds around 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 65, low around 39.
Thursday: High near 60, low around 36.
Friday: High near 55, low around 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.