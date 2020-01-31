Motorists who drive around Rosewood Drive and Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail in Killeen should watch out for various closures this coming week.
Rosewood Drive, from Sulphur Springs Road to Chaparral Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to complete roadway paving, city officials said in a news release.
Chaparral Road, from Yorkshire Drive to the city limit, will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday for paving of entrance/exit lanes related to the Rosewood Drive and Heritage Oaks Hike and Bike Trail Project.
Traffic will be detoured around construction areas during work hours, and detours or alternate routes will be required. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
