Killeen police have located the vehicle and the driver involved in a fatal hit and run from Dec. 21, according to a news release by KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Traffic Unit found the vehicle and driver at a Killeen residence. Police did not specify the address. The driver was not named.

