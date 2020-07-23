Fire

Killeen firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire at Hwy. 195 Used Auto Parts, Inc., in south Killeen Thursday along State Highway 195 in south Killeen.

 Hunter King | Herald

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. No injuries were reported.

