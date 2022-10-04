A vehicle collision on I-14 drew an emergency medical services vehicle and three Killeen Fire Department trucks to just before the off-ramp leading to the eastbound access road in front of the Econo Lodge, 606 E. Central Texas Expressway.
At least one person could be seen being taken away by gurney to an EMS vehicle parked alongside the highway.
Only one vehicle, a blue Dodge Charger, could be identified as being part of the accident from the access road. The Charger had a slightly pushed in front, but the back was totaled.
The call for service came in as a four-car pile-up, but the Herald was unable to identify any other involved vehicles at the scene.
A KFD truck could be seen wading through bumper-to-bumper traffic just before Jasper Road bridge in an attempt to reach the scene.
