At least one vehicle sustained heavy damage in a wreck in south Killeen on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning near Stan Schlueter Loop.
It caused police to temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of Stan Schlueter Loop between Florence Road and Debbie Drive. All lanes were back open Tuesday afternoon.
Questions about how the wreck happened were not immediately returned by police.
