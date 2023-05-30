Banged up

A damaged vehicle rests along the roadway after a crash in Killeen Tuesday morning near Stan Schlueter Loop. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m., and caused police to temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of Stan Schlueter Loop between Florence Road and Debbie Drive. All lanes were back open Tuesday afternoon.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

At least one vehicle sustained heavy damage in a wreck in south Killeen on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning near Stan Schlueter Loop.

