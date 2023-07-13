A vehicle drove into the side a Killeen nail salon, smashing a brick wall and injuring one person inside the shop, police said on Thursday.
The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at Royal Nail Bar salon, 2201 West Stan Schlueter Loop. Killeen police were dispatched at around 4:13 p.m. to check on the incident.
Several individuals were inside the building at the time of the crash, and one person was transported to the hospital, according to Killeen Police Department.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Stan Schlueter when the driver turned northbound onto Littlerock Drive,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in response to Herald questions about the crash.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the it to drive onto private property,” she said.
A brick wall of the salon was hit, leaving a gap and crumbling bricks.
Royal Nail Bar was not able to be reached on Thursday.
