drive thru.JPG

The Royal Nail Bar shop on Stan Schlueter had a vehicle hit the side of the building on Wednesday.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

A vehicle drove into the side a Killeen nail salon, smashing a brick wall and injuring one person inside the shop, police said on Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday at Royal Nail Bar salon, 2201 West Stan Schlueter Loop. Killeen police were dispatched at around 4:13 p.m. to check on the incident.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.