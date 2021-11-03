An 18-year-old Ellison High School student was hit by a vehicle on Elms Road near Ellison High School in Killeen Wednesday morning, police said, as wet weather continues to pound the area.
At 8:18 a.m. Wednesday, Killeen police officers were dispatched to the area of Elms Road and Florence Road in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Wednesday.
"Upon the officers arrival, they were advised that a 18-year-old female was struck by a black Volkswagen," Miramontez said. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the female pedestrian was attempting to cross E Elms Rd from the north side of the roadway to the south side when she was struck by the Volkswagen that was traveling eastbound in the inside lane."
KPD confirmed the pedestrian, a student, was transported by Killeen paramedics to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen also reported no injuries, police said.
Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the accident involved an Ellison High School student Wednesday morning.
"The student is in stable condition and was transported to be checked out further," Maya said. "The accident remains under investigation."
