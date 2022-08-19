Nearly 70 households in Nolanville were without power on Friday due to a vehicle incident.
As of 11 a.m., 67 customers had no electricity in Nolanvile, south of Interstate 14, according to the Oncor’s online power outage map.
The website said power was expected to be restored about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The cause was due to a “vehicle,” according to Oncor, the area’s electricity provider, but no further information was provided.
A call to Nolanville police was not immediately returned.
