A water line break in Killeen which led to a boil-water notice Tuesday afternoon has also forced the closure of the Killeen Vehicle Registration office.
Shay Luedeke with the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office said in a news release that crews are onsite making repairs where the line broke.
Customer appointments for today have been canceled. Those who had appointments scheduled at the office, located at 307 Priest Drive, will have to reschedule their appointments, Luedeke said in the release.
If customers have urgent business, they can book an appointment at the Belton or Temple locations by going to www.bellcountytx.com/tac.
Vehicle registration renewal can be done online at www.txdmv.gov or by mail at Vehicle Registration, PO Box 669, Belton, TX 76513.
Renewal can also be completed at the following limited service grocery stores:
- H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
- H-E-B at 2509 N. Main St., Belton
- H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st St., Temple
- Brookshire Brothers at 215 Mill Creek Drive, Salado
