Rollover

A vehicle is rolled over on its side off East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on Thursday. The vehicle is almost in the First Texas Bank parking lot.

 Hunter King | Herald

A vehicle was rolled over on East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen today. The vehicle was partially in the parking lot of the First Texas Bank in Killeen. 

The vehicle was empty when Killeen police arrived. 

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

