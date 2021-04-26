Copperas Cove police and firefighters as well as Coryell County deputies responded to a vehicle accident that caused visible damage to the Dairy Queen in downtown Sunday evening.
According to the police department’s blotter, the accident was reported at 6:41 p.m.
The vehicle appears to have struck the northwest corner of the building that is located at 206 N. First St. in Copperas Cove.
Police spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller said Monday that the accident was still under investigation but did not provide further details.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said the city’s building department inspected the damage to the building. Information from the city was not immediately available.
A sign taped to the restaurant's entrance said it was closed until further notice.
