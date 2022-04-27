Area reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
City warrant for other agency reported at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Baldwin Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Central Texas Expressway and South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Dunn Circle.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of habitation, forced entry reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Northside Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft reported at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Lake Road.
Assault reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Tenth Street.
Discharge of firearm reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Blake Street.
Assault reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Theft reported at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault reported at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Deadly conduct, discharge firearm reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of June Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Unreasonable noise reported at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Jake Drive.
Evading arrest, hindering apprehension, failure to identify fugitive reported at 2:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Georgetown Road.
Arrest for failure to comply reported at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 6:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Arrested for speeding, expired registration reported at 7:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
Welfare check reported at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Northern Dancer Lane.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of tobacco in a drug free zone reported at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco in a drug free zone reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Assault with bodily injury reported at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Delivery of marijuana reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Welfare check reported at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
Theft, criminal trespass reported at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Runaway reported at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
Criminal mischief reported at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Found Property reported at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Accident reported at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Business Highway 190 and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Runaway return reported at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lois Circle.
Criminal mischief reported at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Marlee Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday in the tens block of Cove Terrace.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery of a financial instrument reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle reported at 4:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
Assault reported at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway at 8:58 a.m.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Harassment reported at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Reckless driver reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of East Highway 190.
Disturbance reported at 9:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Loud music reported at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more local crime news at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.