Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal trespass was reported at midnight Thursday in the 2000 block of Continental Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:12 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:58 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Robert E. Lee Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Riverrock Drive.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 8:40 a.m. Friday in the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South 38th Street and Water Street.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Robbery of a business was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
No liability insurance was reported at 3:25 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:17 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Pyrite Drive and Rosewood Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Evergreen Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:59 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:53 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Lamplight Drive.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Alamo Avenue.
Duty to stop and give information was reported at 11:57 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Alamo Avenue.
Lampasas
Prowler was reported at 5:34 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:16 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 8:26 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 2:10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 4:07 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious person was reported at 4:23 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:46 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Sunrise Hills.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are unavailable on the weekend.
