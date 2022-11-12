Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Thursday in the 900 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:05 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Zephyr Road.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 4:22 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:50 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Gilmer Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Sand Dollar Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:29 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 3:36 p.m. Friday in the 5200 block of Colorado Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 6:32 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Harbour Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 8 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Persimmon Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Lampasas
Reckless driver was reported at 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
Theft was reported at 7:46 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:41 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person was reported at 4:13 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Rocky Mountain Drive.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
