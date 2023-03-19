A local veteran turned-business owner has discovered a business that linked her passion for health and wellness and beauty.
“My desire is to bridge my love for health and beauty, by sharing the convenience of wakeup ready brows and lips,” said Arnice Cox, who opened A Snell Aesthetics in building 202 of 600 Indian Trail in Harker Heights on Feb. 17.
“Since I was young, both of my grandparents on my paternal and on my maternal sides were salon owners,” Cox said. “I grew up around the beauty industry. Once I graduated school, I went on to become a cosmetologist.”
But Cox’s career in cosmetology did not take off initially.
“I wanted to become a model, and an actor — and all this stuff,” Cox recalled. “but I thought I could get into it by doing hair and makeup.”
Then, Cox decided to join the military.
“Life went a totally different direction for me,” Cox said. “I gained my awesome husband and my daughter, and once we got out, we moved back to California where my husband is from. I hit a rut in life, trying to figure out my next move and what I was going to do in life.”
Cox served as a nurse in the military, and during her time as a nurse, she learned how much she enjoyed service and making people feel good.
“That was one thing I remembered enjoying from when I did hair and makeup,” Cox said. “I soon realized that I enjoyed serving, but I wanted to give back to the side of making people feel good in essence of cosmetics, health and wellness. How preserving ourselves and taking care of ourselves should be our number one priority— that re-inspired that.”
After a friend got permanent makeup, that piqued Cox’s interest. Through permanent makeup, Cox discovered she could bridge the gap between health and wellness and beauty.
Not only does makeup application take a lot of time and effort at the beginning of the day, getting makeup done flawlessly can be difficult.
“We have to start over and it takes so much time,” Cox said. “Permanent makeup means we can save time. I got mine done, and thought, ‘I have to learn how to do this so I can share it with my people — my ladies need to know about this!’”
Cox did some research, then went to New York and took some training to build on her background as a licensed vocational nurse and her experiences as a cosmetologist and beauty ambassador for Bare Escentuals.
Semi-permanent cosmetic makeup is a pigment deposit in the epidermis, Cox said.
“You’ll hear people interchangeably saying it is semi-permanent — is it permanent,” Cox said. “They’ll last 2 to 3 years before they start noticeably fading. You can have the essence of your brows for 5 to 10 years. But it is a tattoo. It has longevity.”
Cox said permanent cosmetics work in harmony with and complement the client’s natural brow shape, and use their natural brow structure to make the new shape look natural with the boldness and fullness desired.
“You don’t have to remove your brows,” Cox said. “I recommend if you are a woman who gets the brows groomed already, you can have them groomed a week before coming in so your brows won’t be sensitive.”
Even if a client comes in without brow hair, Cox said their natural brow shape can be mapped.
Many people considering semi-permanent cosmetics have expressed concern about the pain associated with the process, Cox said.
“Pain is subjective,” Cox said.” Some people have higher tolerance than others. Generally it’s pretty mild, but for people who have low pain tolerance, it can be mild to medium for them.”
Cox said a Lidocaine numbing cream can help alleviate the pain.
For those who have allergy concerns, Cox said a patch test on the surface of the skin can help them determine whether they might have a reaction to the pigment being deposited. Additionally, a scratch test that breaks the skin in an inconspicuous location is done a week prior to the planned procedure.
“We would implement a light scratch, not a cut so there wouldn’t be any bleeding or anything,” Cox said. “It could react differently once your skin is broken a little bit.”
A Snell Cosmetics offers both brow shading, which takes about three hours and lip blush or neutralization, which takes up to 3½ hours.
“I always allot for three hours, the reason being is because it’s a process,” Cox said. It’s not just something where you lie down and we get to work on your brows.”
Before the pigmentation, the brows or lips will be mapped to determine the shape the client would like, and pigment color must be chosen, Cox said.
“I don’t move on to the actual tattooing procedure until we’ve shaped the brows to your preference,” Cox said. “We want you to love them. The shape that you choose is the shape that we move on with.”
The implementation of the pigment takes about an hour, she said.
After permanent cosmetics are implemented, Cox said clients experience some swelling, redness, and potentially some peeling within the first week.
“Whether you have your brows done or your lips done, you will have swelling and minimal redness for 24 to 48 hours; it will subside,” Cox said. “I also provide you with after-care kits so you can continue on the care of your brows or lips.”
Covered in the initial cost of the cosmetic application is a touchup six weeks later.
“We see how they are healing, and how the swelling subsides,” Cox said. “Once the healing process is over, you’ll find they look a lot lighter. Bold, bright, bam, post the scabbing process it really lightens up.”
The final color will show once the pigment is further deposited into the epidermis, she said.
“During the second week, you’ll start to see your final color,” Cox said. “When you come back for your 6-week perfecting session, we will see how it healed.”
At that time, Cox said more pigment can be added as needed.
“That’s our time where we are perfect,” Cox said. “’Do we love the color and shape?’ After that second followup, you’re good.”
Another touchup is not necessary for another year or more, depending on the client’s needs, Cox said. Meanwhile, normal washing and facial hygiene can be resumed.
“I’ve been looking to build an experience and to love on people — especially us women,” Cox said. “We do so much, and we can frequently put ourselves on the back burner. I want to make women feel better so they can continue conquering the world.”
For more information, go to: asnellaesthetics.glossgenius.com/
