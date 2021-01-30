HARKER HEIGHTS — A 2.2-mile walk to raise awareness of issues veterans face on a daily basis that lead to the suicide of an average of 22 soldiers and veterans per day is happening at 3 p.m. starting at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive.
The walk is being organized by John Ring, who founded Buddy Watch Walk in September 2019.
“It is veterans coming together walking to raise awareness of the issues that veterans deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Ring said of the organization.
Some issues veterans face include military sexual trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, homelessness, addiction and fighting for benefits with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“A lot of these issues are causing veterans to commit suicide,” Ring said. “Just focusing on veteran suicide, that’s not really the answer. It’s always great to talk about it, it’s always great to be out in the forefront of it, but you got to talk about the issues that are leading veterans to commit suicide — that’s our focus.”
On Oct. 1, 2019, Ring set out from Tybee Island, Georgia, bound for Santa Monica, California.
In Pearl, Mississippi, retired Master Sgt. Jimmy Mathews met up with Ring and joined him on the rest of the walk that ended June 14, 2020, with a brief break during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mathews found out about Ring’s walk across America through social media, and he was also beginning to get into PTSD awareness advocacy.
“I saw what he was doing and I read up on what he was doing, and it inspired me,” Mathews said. “I, myself, was struggling with most of things that he was raising awareness for. If I haven’t dealt with it, I’ve encountered it in some way, shape or form in the military.”
Prior to the 2.2-mile walk, an Army Reserves Chaplain from Atlanta, Lou Koon, is giving a class on suicide intervention.
Most soldiers and veterans who commit suicide do not do so because they want to die; rather, circumstances have prevented that soldier or veteran from being able to cope.
That is the observation of Koon.
Approximately three dozen people were in the Event Center when his class began at 11 a.m.
“Suicide is not the result of wanting to die,” Koon said. “It is the result of loss that leads to hopelessness, and that hopelessness is so overwhelming that it short circuits our coping mechanisms.”
Koon is the executive director of an organization called Armed Forces Mission.
In both military and civilian settings, Koon has completed at least 1,400 suicide interventions.
“I’ve had to go to people, or people have come to me — law enforcement calls me,” Koon said. “I work with a lot of law enforcement agencies.”
He commissioned through the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in 1990, got out for a period of time and then got back into the Reserves in 2010.
The primary target for Armed Forces Mission is preventing suicide among the soldiers coming home from overseas.
“Here’s the thing that I often say,” Koon said. “They didn’t die in the desert, and yet, they did. They come home and they end up taking their lives. And that’s the sad thing; we’ve got to reach them before they take their lives.”
Koon said that where his class differs from others is that other classes focus on looking for signs, while his class focuses on recognizing circumstances.
Koon recalled a story of a soldier he was speaking to who was not exhibiting signs of committing suicide, but Koon felt compelled to ask the question: “Are you having thoughts of suicide?”
“If your gut tells you that you need to be asking the question, you probably need to be asking the question,” Koon said.
Koon’s class focused on helping people be confident with asking that question and the steps to get the person the help they need after they say “yes.”
In total, 13 organizations set up tables inside the Harker Heights Event Center on Saturday, offering various services and advocacy.
Rod Patterson of Pam’s Magic Sauce in Georgia provided lunch.
Patterson said he hopes to open a restaurant in Harker Heights and promote his business in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.