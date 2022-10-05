Gesturing around at the hundreds of graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Earl Williams painted a picture of empty chairs and missing fathers.

“A lot of these soldiers buried here were in their early 20s,” he said after the ceremony. “They had young families, and some of them may not have even finished their service. But they gave everything they could, and we need to honor that, and their families.”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

