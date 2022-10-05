Gesturing around at the hundreds of graves at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Earl Williams painted a picture of empty chairs and missing fathers.
“A lot of these soldiers buried here were in their early 20s,” he said after the ceremony. “They had young families, and some of them may not have even finished their service. But they gave everything they could, and we need to honor that, and their families.”
For all his solemnity, however, Williams arrived at the Cemetery late Wednesday morning in a state of pride, having completed a task two years in the making.
In 2020, Williams started an application to the Military Order of the Purple Heart to designate the Cemetery as a Purple Heart cemetery. However, a global pandemic pushed that work to the wayside until six months ago, when Williams restarted the application.
“I gave the cemetery a call and I said ‘hey what’s the deal with that application?’” he said. “They were good about it. We still had the paper all on file, and we got it done.”
The designation doesn’t necessarily provide any tangible benefits for the cemetery, but Williams explained that it helps to provide some peace of mind to thousands of families and veterans served by the cemetery every year. Between laying wreaths and coordinating with widows and widowers, the cemetery takes strong, proactive measures to care for its Purple Heart recipients and families, Williams said.
“I figured, if we’re already doing all this, why not get the designation,” he said. “Texas is a Purple Heart state, Killeen is a Purple Heart city, so why not take the next step and make (the cemetery) a Purple Heart entity.”
The dedication ceremony was fairly short, and played to a small crowd of veterans and local leadership including Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King. The offices of Harker Heights mayor and state Rep. Brad Buckley were also represented by staff members.
Taps was played on a bagpipe by South Texas Bagpiper Lary Fowler, and the official dedication from the Military Order of the Purple Heart was read and signed during the ceremony by Tracey L. Brown Greene, commander of the order’s Centex Chapter 1876.
The ceremony also featured guest speaker Michael Weisheit, who described his experience as a three-time Purple Heart recipient.
“My story is just one out of 1.7 million Purple Heart stories,” Weisheit said.
The veteran spoke on his combat experience, illustrating the importance of caring for Purple Heart recipients and their families.
“What’s a good war or bad war, who’s to say?” he said. “Veterans don’t make the war, but it’s their blood that stains the battlefield.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.