In observance of the Veterans Day holiday Friday, Nov. 11, several local city offices will be closed. Trash collection services and disposal locations may also be on an alternative schedule. Listed below are the changes to city schedules:
Killeen
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
In observance of the Veterans Day holiday Friday, Nov. 11, several local city offices will be closed. Trash collection services and disposal locations may also be on an alternative schedule. Listed below are the changes to city schedules:
Killeen
City offices, including all solid waste facilities, will be closed. Trash pickup for Thursday and Friday will be delayed by one day.
Copperas Cove
City offices will be closed, Trash pickup will be delayed by one day.
Harker Heights
City offices will be closed. Trash pickup will run as scheduled.
Lampasas
City offices, the Trash Collection Center and the library will be closed. Waste Collections will run its normal schedule.
Nolanville
City offices will be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.