This weekend, check out some of the 5K races, volunteer opportunities, parades, and more to honor Veterans Day weekend. There is also the return of some beloved annual events, such as the Nature in Lights holiday display and Scottish Gathering and Highland Games. There are also fall festivals still happening, craft shows, library events and more.
Local Events
The annual Nature in Lights 5.5-mile holiday light display is back and will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11 to Jan. 1, 2023 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, Cottage Road, Fort Hood. Santa’s Village will be available at the Live Oak Pavilion from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from Nov. 17 to Dec. 4 and open nightly Dec. 8- 24. Cost is $20 for car, mini-van, and pick-up truck; $35 for limos, 15-person passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for a 24-person passenger van; and $80 for 47-person van or larger bus.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen, will invite volunteers to place flags on the monuments and headstones at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
The Central Texas Area Veterans Activity Committee will host its Killeen Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 starting at Killeen City Hall. The route will start on Avenue D, turn onto Eighth Street, Sprott Street, Gray Street, and end on Avenue C.
The Warrior Angels in Boots 5K Race will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 11 at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. Cost is $25 per person. Go to https://runsignup.com/warriorangels to sign up and for more information. Proceeds will benefit the Boot Campaign. Go to https://bootcampaign.org to learn more about its programs and services.
The 61st Scottish Gathering and Highland Games will be Nov. 11- 13 on the grounds of Thomas Arnold Elementary School, 575 Salado School Road, Salado. There will be parades, Scottish athletics, bagpipes and drums, Highland dances, contest, Scottish athletics, shopping, food, and more during this three-day event. Weekend passes are $20 for adults and $8 for kids. Go to https://saladomuseum.org/scottish-gathering-and-highland-games/ for a full schedule of events and more information.
Apache Arts and Crafts, Building 2337 on 761st Tank Battalion Ave. and 62nd St. on Fort Hood, will host its “Crafting with my Gnomies” event from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 12. Guests will create a fall or holiday gnome decoration. Cost is $10 per person and includes materials. Call 254-532-2586 for more information.
Carter BloodCare is hosting a Blood Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Grace Bible Church, 1203 Winkler Ave., Killeen. Go to www.begrace.org/bloodto reserve a spot.
Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody, will host its Fall Fest event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12. There will be demonstrations, guided hikes, scavenger hunts, children’s activities and crafts, story book trails, and more. Admission is free during this time.
The Killeen Turkey Trot 5K Run will be at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. Cost is $25 per runner. Proceeds will go toward the Food Care Center in Killeen. Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/TurkeyTrotKilleen to sign up and learn more.
The Real Texas Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will also be fishing, camping, and hunting gear available. Admission is $8.
The 47th anniversary Sami Show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Bell County Expo Center. There will be handmade goods, jewelry, crafts, art, candles, clothing, gifts, and more available. Cost is $7 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the City of Copperas Cove Solid Waste Department will host the Texas Recycles Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at PenFed Credit Union, 809 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. There will be complimentary paper document shredding and a variety of electronics will be accepted for recycling. Email kccb@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Wednesday Wellness Walks every first and third Wednesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. This free walk is for seniors ages 50 and up. All fitness levels are welcome.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800. Veterans receive free admission Nov. 11.
Family Fun
Mountain View Baptist Church, 1400 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, is hosting a free outdoor movie night with a showing of “Inside Out” at 6 p.m. Nov. 11. There will be drinks, popcorn, and a bounce house also available.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1402 E. Central Texas Expressway, will host Breakfast Bingo from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12. Participants can win prizes and have fun with the family.
Anchor of Hope, 5700 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton is hosting its annual Fall Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12. There will be food, a petting zoo, games, silent auction, bounce houses, and more.
The American Legion Post 573 Riders will host a Check Presentation Ceremony for funds raised for the Fort Hood Santa’s Workshop from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at 225 Cox Drive, Harker Heights. There will be kids’ crafts, games, food, and a visit from Santa. Monetary donations or new toys will be accepted during this time. Riders can escort the Reindeer Express Riders from North Texas by meeting at 10 a.m. at Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St., Temple.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host singer/songwriter Joe McDermott for Songwriting for Teens and Kids at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Ages 6 to 14 will learn the basics of songwriting at this free event. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Game Days for Adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host the Scottish Calling of the Clans at 6 p.m. followed by live music by Murder the Stout at 7 p.m. Nov. 11, The Naggins at noon and Murder the Stout at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, and the Anna Larson Duo at 4 p.m. Nov. 13.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Holly Tucker, Carrey Thompson & Clay Avery, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Nov. 11.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 11. Cover: $10. Miles City with Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 12. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jon Austin and Mojo Filter from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11, Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 13.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Wade Ralston from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road in Killeen, will host free country gospel music by the New Legacy Project at 6 p.m. Nov. 12.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its free event for all ages, “Journey into the Past: A Native American Celebration,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
