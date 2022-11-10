A high chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms has canceled the Killeen Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday morning.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts a 20% chance of rain early Friday morning, followed by an 80% chance to thunderstorm before 9 a.m. A brief lull is predicted before thunderstorms and rain showers dominate the afternoon from 3 p.m., providing the area with an estimated quarter- to half-inch of rain.
Parade officials said they canceled the event due the weather. It was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. in downtown Killeen.
A strong cold front is expected to land at roughly the same time, with temperatures dropping as low as a possible 46 degrees by 5 p.m. Northerly winds are projected to blow across the area at approximately 10 miles per hour, increasing to 15 and 20 as the day progresses. Strong winds as high as 30 miles per hour may occur, resulting in wind chill values in the 30s.
Friday night may drop temperatures to just above freezing, bringing the Killeen area down to a winterly 35 degrees. Heavy winds are expected to continue throughout the night.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Dunn told the Herald Thursday that while freezing temperatures are predicted for areas just north of Killeen, the city should remain without ice for the time being.
“We do have some below freezing there in Bell County, just north of Killeen,” he said.
Additionally, Dunn threw cold water on the possibility of snow, saying that conditions weren’t right for the phenomenon.
Daybreak will heat things up, but not by much, as the National Weather Service predicts a high of 55 degrees and a low of 33 degrees on Saturday, kicking off a trend that is predicted to continue through Thursday.
Highs throughout next week are expected to remain around 51 degrees, while lows hover in the mid 30s.
Monday also brings with it a 60% chance of precipitation, which Dunn said is the result of a “high level disturbance.”
“After Saturday we’re going to have all this cool air in place, and then we’re going to throw moisture on top of it,” he said.
The warmer gulf stream will mix with northerly winds to create cold rainfall that is cold, but not frozen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.