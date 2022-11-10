WEATHER Graphic

A high chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms has canceled the Killeen Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Friday morning.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service predicts a 20% chance of rain early Friday morning, followed by an 80% chance to thunderstorm before 9 a.m. A brief lull is predicted before thunderstorms and rain showers dominate the afternoon from 3 p.m., providing the area with an estimated quarter- to half-inch of rain.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

