Parade 1.JPG

The Veterans Day Parade in Copperas Cove is Saturday.

 Herald | File

The Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove is set to have its annual Veterans Day parade Saturday.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.