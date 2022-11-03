The Copperas Cove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove is set to have its annual Veterans Day parade Saturday.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
Once the floats and participants leave there, they will travel east on Veterans Avenue and follow it as it turns north, before turning east onto Robertson Avenue. Shortly after, the parade will turn north on Main Street past Lil’ Tex, the library and the main fire station. It will then turn west on Avenue F and then north on First Street. The final turn will be east onto Avenue D, and it will end in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center parking lot.
Killeen Parade
The annual Central Texas Community Veterans Day Parade will march through historic downtown Killeen on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The grand marshal will be Command Sgt. Maj. Calvin Hall, who serves as the garrison command sergeant major at Fort Hood.
This year’s parade theme is “Honoring all Who Served.” Prior to the parade at 10:45 a.m., the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will present Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King with a certificate of recognition on the steps of City Hall, as Killeen has been designated as a regional site for the Veterans Day celebration.
