The Veterans Day parade in Copperas Cove is back on after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Spectators can line the route for the parade that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The parade will begin at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, 1506 Veterans Ave., Copperas Cove.
Once the floats and participants leave there, they will travel east on Veterans Avenue and follow it as it turns north, before turning east onto Robertson Avenue. Shortly after, the parade will turn north on Main Street past Lil’ Tex, the library and the main fire station. It will then turn west on Avenue F and then north on First Street. The final turn will be east onto Avenue D, and it will end in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center parking lot.
Killeen parade
The Veterans Day parade in downtown Killeen will be 11 a.m. Nov. 11, with line up beginning at 10 a.m.
Prior to the parade there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra at 10:30 a.m. The route is about two miles long and will follow from College Street Down Avenue D to 8th Street, 8th Street to Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route. To register for the parade, go to centex-avac.org.
