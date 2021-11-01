The city of Killeen has released sign-up information for this year’s Veteran’s Day Parade.
Held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., the parade will begin in downtown Killeen on Avenue D, and will complete on Avenue C.
The event has been sponsored by Central Texas Area Veteran Activity Committee since 2004, according to city officials.
“All are invited to participate and parade entries will be accepted through Nov. 10 at www.centex-avac.org. There is no cost to enter,” officials said in a news release Monday.
Additionally, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash King will hold a presentation just prior to the parade, at 10:45 a.m. on the steps of City Hall.
For more information, residents may contact the parade co-chair, Guadalupe Lopez, at 254-702-0465.
