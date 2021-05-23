The Veterans Foreign Wars post in Killeen is holding a shuffleboard tournament today in hopes of bringing members back after being shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, located at 301 Wolf Street, is running throughout the day from 1 to 10 p.m. It is completely open to the public.
VFW member and incoming Commander Stephen Enos said the tournament has been taking place since 2014, but has recently been at a standstill because of the pandemic.
“We haven’t done it during COVID. We were closed for most of that, which hurt us pretty bad,” Enos said.
The VFW has fallen on some difficult times. Enos said they’re trying to bring people back after almost going belly up from being closed.
“It almost went bankrupt,” Enos said, “ Because of the efforts of some of the members, they stopped us from going bankrupt. We got a restaurant license so they can’t close us again.”
Now with a restaurant license, the post can run their kitchen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Enos said this helps bring in more funds to do exactly what the VFW was designed to do. Shuffleboard has also allowed the post to continue to accomplish that goal.
“The main purpose of the VFW is to support veterans, active duty and their families,” Enos said, “In order to do this, we need money and the tournament, once it gets going, has always been a money maker. It’s all around a good fundraising event,”
The post has been a great resource for families of veterans. They were there for one widow who couldn’t get her survival benefits, and was in need of vehicle repairs. She called the post, and they were there to help.
“A post member picked her up, took her to get her food stamps, made sure her change of address was in and notified the VA directly so she could get her survival benefits. Then helped her get her car fixed,” Enos said, “We do things like that and sometimes it comes out of members pockets, sometimes it comes out of our funds. Now she’s gainfully employed and just got herself a new car. That was a success story.”
They also recently attended a demonstration put on by female veterans regarding Vanessa Guillen. Enos said the post was there to give out chairs, tables and cold water.
However, the post is in dire need of younger vets to come through. Enos said they are truly the future of the VFW and the key to keeping their mission alive.
Stay tuned for more events being hosted throughout the year at Killeen’s VFW post. All special events are open to the public.
