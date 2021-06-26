COPPERAS COVE — Star Group — Veterans Helping Veterans, a nonprofit, held its first in-person event Saturday since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been more than a year since the local veterans group had its last in person event.
Many of organization’s big events last year were canceled, such as Memorial Day and July Fourth ceremonies.
On Saturday, the group held a luncheon event outside the group’s building in Copperas Cove to recognize National Cancer Survivors Month, which is June.
Several cancer survivors were in attendance.
“It is great to be able to do events again,” said Sheila Timmons, executive director of the veterans group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.