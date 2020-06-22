City staff is scheduled to removed the traffic signal at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 20th Street to replace it with a permanent stop sign.
A 30-day transition period begins today.
According to a news release, the intersection has been functioning with temporary stop signs in all directions since the signal became inoperable due to damage last fall.
The city conducted a traffic signal warrant study to determine the most appropriate intersection controls and based on the study the intersection does not meet current criteria to require a traffic signal.
“The appropriate control is continuous flow traffic on Veterans Memorial Boulevard and a stop sign installed on 20th Street,” the news release said.
During the transition to the single stop sign configuration, current all direction stop signs will remain in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.