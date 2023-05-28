Memorial Day was remembered by many residents as they stopped at Band of Brothers BBQ restaurant Sunday to show their support of the owner and what the day meant to them.
Owner James Crawford was humble in his thanks to the patrons who visited his new location at 13178 S. Fort Hood Street on Sunday. The opening of his new location in South Killeen was “remarkable” and very much appreciated, according to Crawford, who believes a “band of brothers” signifies so much, personally. Crawford has partnered with Over the Edge Outdoors, which is an organization that provides veterans and soldiers with all-expenses-paid outdoor adventures, such as fishing trips and hunting trips. From their website, the caption, “we may not know them all, but we owe them all,” is a motto Crawford says he understands.
The pitmaster has been a first responder in many capacities. He was both a firefighter and an Emergency Management Technician for Harker Heights following his high school graduation in the first graduating class.
“I knew I wanted to help others, and this was something I was looking forward to for many years,” Crawford said.
“Band of Brothers means many things to me. It isn’t just soldiers, but comrades in arms who have stood by me in emergencies, in personal circumstances, in life.”
The opening was well attended as individuals and families flocked to the new location just of Highway 195. Music was provided by Jesse Dean, a local musician who has known Crawford since high school.
“(Crawford) is a great friend and I am so glad to be a part of this event today,” Dean said.
As the crowds began to gather, Crawford manned the kitchen with several others to put out the delicious meal. “COVID nearly wiped us out,” Crawford said. “We looked at a location in Harker Heights, but when that didn’t work out, I was offered a chance to go in at this location, and I’m so glad I did.”
The entrepreneur has gone from backyard grilling, to working from a food truck, to a brick-and-mortar location on Lowe’s Boulevard in Killeen.
“It’s worth coming back,” said Joe and Edie Kelly of Killeen. “The food is delicious. Why go out of town for barbecue?”
Crawford invited several vendors to join him Sunday, and the family-friendly atmosphere was evident. Doris Cutway and her children were looking for a place to go after vising the gravesite of her husband and their father at the Central Texas Memorial Cemetery, just a few miles to the north.
“We took the time to remember Henry, and needed the camaraderie of others who appreciate the sacrifices made by our soldiers,” Cutway said.
