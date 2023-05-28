Memorial Day was remembered by many residents as they stopped at Band of Brothers BBQ restaurant Sunday to show their support of the owner and what the day meant to them.

Owner James Crawford was humble in his thanks to the patrons who visited his new location at 13178 S. Fort Hood Street on Sunday. The opening of his new location in South Killeen was “remarkable” and very much appreciated, according to Crawford, who believes a “band of brothers” signifies so much, personally. Crawford has partnered with Over the Edge Outdoors, which is an organization that provides veterans and soldiers with all-expenses-paid outdoor adventures, such as fishing trips and hunting trips. From their website, the caption, “we may not know them all, but we owe them all,” is a motto Crawford says he understands.

