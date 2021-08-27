Veterans received free food and information Friday night as Veterans 2 Employment hosted a resource summit at American Legion Post 223 in Killeen.
Veterans attended seminars on how best to take advantage of their VA benefits, and how to leverage their military skills in the civilian world.
Veterans 2 Employment also provided barbecue, with additional plates costing $12. Fifty percent of the proceeds would go toward Veterans 2 Employment, Program Director Mark Bauer said.
The event also featured a silent auction that attendees could access using their ticket stubs.
Veterans 2 Employment is aimed at helping current and future veterans set success goals and finding ways to reach them, Bauer said Thursday.
The summit was attended by Primerica, who Bauer described as Veterans 2 Employment’s primary sponsor, the Texas Veterans Commission, Realtor Jenny Wallace, MyHealthVet, How Money Works, and AxeMonkeys.
Each company and organization brought something unique to the table, but they all had one goal in mind: to get vets educated.
Started just two months ago, How Money Works was founded by Joseph Garcia and his wife, Amanda.
“Success for us is reaching everyone in America and helping people establish generational wealth,” Garcia said.
The Texas Veterans Commission was represented by Jerald Gould and Lisa Simpson, the employer liason and career advisor respectively. Gould is in charge of establishing relationships with employers, and Simpson connects with veterans to get them enrolled into the program.
The summit concluded at 10 p.m., and while the total number of attendees was unknown Friday evening, at least nine guests had signed in as of 6:45 p.m.
According to Bauer, the event was simply the first in what he hopes will be a monthly program, which will culminate in a yearly resource conference.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
