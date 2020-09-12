HARKER HEIGHTS — More than a half-dozen organizations gathered in the VFW Post 3892 Saturday with one goal in mind: raising awareness of mental health issues facing veterans, family members and service members, especially suicide.
The event continues until 2 p.m.
Some of the organizations offer their services for free.
Carlo Davis, commander of VFW District 14, said the event was important because of the rising rates of suicide among veterans and service members.
That fact rang true with one veteran and her husband who were at the event Saturday.
Wendy Pint, a military police veteran of the Army, fought back tears when she said that she has attempted suicide four times in the past six years.
“Being able to reach out to the VFW, or being able to come here and hear other people’s stories and see there’s other people like me, it’s a big help,” she said of the event.
Wendy Pint said other veterans assistance programs have referred her to a social worker as opposed to a psychologist or psychiatrist.
An active duty service member himself, her husband, Tyler Pint, said the effort by the VFW to put on the event is “outstanding.”
“There’s always someone you can reach out to; people know that,” he said. “You know that because they’ve came here and they’re offering their services for free.”
Tyler Pint said he accompanied his wife to the event to support her.
Leanna Davis, chairwoman for mental health awareness of VFW District 14, said if the organizations helped only one person Saturday, the event would be considered a success.
“I want to be the face to say it’s OK,” she said. “It’s OK to get help. It’s OK to ask someone or to say you’re not OK. So, I just want people to know that it’s OK to say they’re not OK.”
VFW District 14 is hosting a district meeting Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple.
Leanna Davis will be one of the keynote speakers about suicide awareness.
The meeting is open to all veterans, family members and service members. Attendees are not required to be members of the VFW.
