Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9192 will be hosting a Steak dinner at 301 Wolf St, Killeen, TX 76541 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The meal will consist of an 8-ounze steak, baked potato, corn, salad and dessert. Tickets are currently on sale for $12 per plate. If you arrive and order at the door the price will be $15, officials said.
