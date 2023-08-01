Killeen police on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal shooting from over the weekend.
Richard Xavier Solomon, 24, of Killeen, was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday by police responding to a shots fired call. Officers responded to the location in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue. where EMS transported him to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights. Justice of the Peace Nicola James pronounced Solomon deceased at 9:47 p.m. Sunday night.
(1) comment
Isn’t this like the ninth murder so far? Gun violence is the permanent solution to a temporary problem.
