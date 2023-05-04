The Harker Heights Police Department has identified the man who was fatally hit by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Interstate 14 Wednesday afternoon near the Indian Trail underpass.
Elijah Chiasson, 20, of Killeen was struck by a vehicle traveling in the center lane of the highway, according to police in a statement released Thursday morning.
