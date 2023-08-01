Harker Heights Police Department released the name of a woman who died in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Officers found Kayren Venters, 33, from Houston with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:51 p.m. in a home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive. Venters was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.