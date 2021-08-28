The 2021 Southwest Art Fest, hosted by Endeavors Performing Arts & Special Events Venue, will feature the artistic works of internationally renowned Vietnam veteran and visual artist Frank Frazier on Sept. 4 and 5 in Killeen.
Frazier will lead a caravan of 15 other artists from all over the U.S. to Killeen for the Labor Day weekend event. Their paintings, sculptures and jewelry creations will also be showcased at the event to be held at Endeavors, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in the Big Lots 440 Plaza. The event is free to attend.
Since the age of 7, Frazier has been painting works influenced greatly by world events, music and his African roots. In much of his artwork, he uses swatches of vibrantly colored Kente cloth and figurines from countries such as Ghana and Upper Volta, and from the Ashanti tribe where he frequently visits.
However, Frazier is most proud of his artwork that reflects his time in Vietnam. Soon after he was badly wounded (for the second time in his eight-year service) and shipped back to the U.S. for medical care, his entire platoon was wiped out with napalm. Frazier salutes his fallen brothers that he will never forget about in his unique “Vietnam” collection.
Frazier’s company called “Visions in Black Gallery” is managed by his devoted and supportive wife Judy in Dallas. His artwork has been featured on television, in published books and in popular movies like “Waiting to Exhale,” “Coming to America,” “Frank’s Place” and “Bustin’ Loose.”
Exhibitions of his art include The African American Museum, Hempstead, New York; Armour J. Blackburn Gallery, Howard University, Washington, D.C.; Martin Luther King Jr. Library, Dallas; The Hearne Fine Arts Museum and The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn, N.Y.
In addition to the artists, there will be over 15 vendors selling food and other items.
Free snacks, coffee and water will be available. A raffle and fun activities for the whole family will also be going on.
The event goes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 4, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 5.
The live outdoor music concert and fashion goes from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 4. Mask and distancing is preferred in the outside courtyard, but will be required inside the venue along with temperature checks.
To register your participation in this two-day event, go to www.endeavorsvenue.com and click RSVP to receive free raffle tickets upon arrival. To get your free VIP ticket, which gives you access to free food, drinks and the private “Meet and Greet” after-fest party that begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday, just bring four canned or dry food items for every one VIP ticket to Endeavors up until event day.
The food donation collected by Endeavors Performing Arts & Special Events Venue will be given to The Food Care Center in Killeen. Monetary donations to Endeavors are welcome and will benefit their youth performing arts division, Soul Arts Collective.
The Southwest Art Fest will hereby receive a proclamation from the Killeen mayor’s office proclaiming Sept. 4 and 5 as the official days of Southwest Art Fest in Killeen Texas.
For more information call 254-262-5710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.