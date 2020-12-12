The League of United Latin American Citizens marked an important date for Catholics with a prayer event for all missing soldiers near Fort Hood’s east gate Saturday.
LULAC Herencia 4297 and District 17 coordinated the event by the Spc. Vanessa Guillen mural near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
Dec. 12 marks “Dia de la Virgen de Guadalupe,” who LULAC District 17 director AnaLuisa Tapia said is the matriarch of the mejicanos.
“The Virgen de Guadalupe is the person that our parents pray to when a person enlists in the military,” Tapia said.
Tapia said it is important to LULAC to pray for the missing soldiers on the virgin’s day, because there is still more work to do.
“We’ve been dealing with unaccountability for our soldiers, investigations that have not come to a close, investigations that have failed to produce solid information,” she said.
Following Guillen’s disappearance and death at Fort Hood in April, the group began holding regular protests at the Killeen intersection which lasted for a few months.
