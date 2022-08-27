In a statement last week from Central Texas College, new and returning students, as well as prospective students, will be able to attend virtual career cluster or pathway sessions starting the second week of the fall semester.
“Each session will provide information about the many career options and fields of study available, the classes needed for a particular degree plan or certificate requirement, employment opportunities, potential salaries and other information to help them meet their academic and career goals,” according to the news release.
Session 1: 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29
The first session is the STEM career cluster and offers information on science, math, engineering, robotics and industrial control, computer programming and software development and agricultural science. The session will be live at ttps://ctc4.me/STEMcluster.
Session 2: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30
The second session will be the Construction, Manufacturing and Transportation career cluster and will cover various industrial technology options including automotive; diesel mechanic; heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; welding; construction trades; and truck driving as well as the CTC aviation and computer-aided drafting and design programs. The session will be available at https://ctc4.me/TradesCluster.
Session 3: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31
The third session will be a Health Care career cluster and feature information about the nursing, EMT/Paramedic, histology, medical laboratory technology, phlebotomy, massage therapy, medical coding and billing, veterinary technician, medical office technology, EKG technician, clinical medical assistant, pharmacy technician, mental health and social work programs. It will be at https://ctc4.me/Health_CareCluster.
Session 4: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6
The fourth session is The Public Service session and covers child development, criminal justice, homeland security, teaching, kinesiology and paralegal fields. It will be available at https://ctc4.me/PublicServiceClister.
Session 5: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6
The fifth session is the Business and Business Technology session ( https://ctc4.me/BusinessCluster ) which covers management, marketing, real estate, accounting, cybersecurity, culinary/hospitality programs, logistics, project management and network systems administration and cloud support.
Session 6: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6
The last session is the Arts, Humanities and Media cluster and encompasses graphics and printing, drama, visual arts, music, social science and modern languages. The session is at https://ctc4.me/ArtsHumanitiesCluster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.