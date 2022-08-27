ctc.jpg

Central Texas College students will be able to attend virtual career cluster or pathway sessions starting the second week of the fall semester.

 Herald | file

In a statement last week from Central Texas College, new and returning students, as well as prospective students, will be able to attend virtual career cluster or pathway sessions starting the second week of the fall semester.

“Each session will provide information about the many career options and fields of study available, the classes needed for a particular degree plan or certificate requirement, employment opportunities, potential salaries and other information to help them meet their academic and career goals,” according to the news release.

