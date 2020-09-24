Although in-person racing events aren’t going to be taking place any time soon, there are still plenty of ways to compete with local runners virtually from wherever you are. And as fall is officially here, there a number of season-oriented events to have some family fun. Check out the listing for more information on these and more.
Local Events
The Fort Hood Sprint Triathlon Virtual Race will be from Sept. 16- 30. The race will consist of a 500-meter swim or 1,500-meter row, 15-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run. The events can be completed on the same day or on different days in the allowed timeframe. Participants will submit visual proof of the distance and time completed for each event. Registration is $25 for DoD and $30 for non-DoD participants. This event is open to all and includes a t-shirt and medal. Go to www.hood.armymwr.com for more information.
The eighth annual MK5K Killeen Virtual Race will be from Sept. 19-26 and will take place anywhere that a runner chooses to participate in that time frame. Runners will upload race times to the website to be considered for prizes for the top times. Registration is $30 per person. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Killeen/MK5KKilleen for more information.
The sixth annual Pink Warrior Dash Virtual Walk/Run will be from Sept. 25 to 30. Registration is $30 per person and includes a race bib, medal, and face mask. The race can be completed anywhere during the set time period. Go to www.bit.ly/6pwadash for more information.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting a Worm Composting Class from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. This class is free but has a limited number of spots available. Go to www.signupgenius.com/go/4090e48a4a92ca0f94-worm to register.
The Spotlight Parent Association Car Wash will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at Spotlight Dance Company, 5320 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 101, Killeen. Proceeds from this event will go toward sending the dance team to nationals in 2021.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Justin Kemp from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25, Voodoo and Moonshine from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Scratch 3 from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 25 and Martian Folk with Future Folks from 9 p.m. to midnight Sept. 26. Tickets for each night range from $14 to $42 depending on table location and can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. There will also be axe throwing available Sept. 25 and 26, as well as a Rock and Roll Name That Tune Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26. Participation is $2 per bingo card.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. This weekend, three different Pink Floyd album laser shows will be featured at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. Sept. 25. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Excel Club is hosting a Meet and Greet event from 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at Lil-Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. This will be an informational meeting for students of Copperas Cove High School interested in joining this community service organization.
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day until Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
Fall Days at The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is back and will be every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 1. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, live music, and more. General admission is $9.95 per person with online ticket purchase and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall for tickets and more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly until Oct. 1, will be “Monster House” at 7:45 p.m. and “The Broken Hearts Gallery” at 9:15 p.m.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Fall Reading Club for all ages and registration runs until Oct. 3 at harkerheights.readsquared.com. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.Normal business hours have resumed and are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. Join the Virtual Summer Reading Club for adults, children, and teens, which has been extended until Oct. 31. Download the Reader Zone app and enter code “2e560” to register and track your reading. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
The family-friendly Living Room Dance Party, hosted by Austin-based DJ Mel, is from 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday at www.dostuffathome.com. Tune into the livestream for four hours of nonstop music and get your household moving to the beat.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is now open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
