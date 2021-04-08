Killeen City Councilman Steve Harris will host the one stop shop town hall meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight that will focus on emergency response.
The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom. The Zoom ID is 871 548 5394 with a password of D4FORUM.
Andrea Forte, director of Central Texas Disaster Action Response Team (Cen-Tex DART) will be the guest speaker at the virtual town hall.
Cen-Tex DART is the official FEMA-approved emergency response team in the county, a flyer of the meeting said.
"If you would like to learn about how you can do more, learn about the team that handles our city's and county's emergencies head and hands-on, join in and learn how," the flyer said.
