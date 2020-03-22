Local homeless residents who use the Killeen’s Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen are being impacted by the spread of the coronavirus in various ways.
The shelter, 412 E. Sprott St., in downtown Killeen, has a capacity for 78 homeless people — or clients as the shelter calls them — on a nightly basis. As a way of keeping social distancing, John Becerra, shelter coordinator, said staff are instructing clients to sleep head to foot or foot to foot in the dormitory-style sleeping area.
If clients come in exhibiting symptoms of the virus, their temperature is taken. To this point, no client has had a fever, Becerra said.
If a client has a fever, the shelter will have the client call AdventHealth in Killeen to be screened over the phone. If the hospital advises the client be quarantined, Becerra said the shelter has a space set aside to accommodate.
As of Saturday, no clients have had to be quarantined. Clients are also given hand sanitizer when they check in to the shelter. Some of the clients, however, said they are feeling the effects of the virus not inside the walls of the shelter, but outside the walls.
“This virus is making it rough on us, actually,” said client Jon Mills. “All the places we were going to eat at, they’re not feeding anymore.”
Mills referred to the nearby fast food restaurants such as Taco Bell, Burger King and McDonald’s. Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, those restaurants cannot offer dine-in options.
Prior to the governor’s executive order, the city of Killeen’s disaster declaration closed the Killeen Community Center and libraries.
“There is no place to go out there, because they run you off everywhere,” Mills said.
Mills said he is fortunate not to have to leave the shelter when others do, but he said he feels for those who do.
Clients of the shelter leave every morning at 7 a.m. and can return at 3 p.m. During that time, shelter staff clean and sanitize the entire facility.
“We thoroughly clean and disinfect all of the surfaces every day as a matter of operations,” said Larry Moehnke, vice president of the Families in Crisis board of directors.
“As you focus on something of this nature, then it just kind of heightens your awareness,” he added.
One of the clients who does leave the facility is Anthony May, who has been a client for a little over a month. He said knowing a lot of places are shut down makes it more difficult. During the day, he said he goes to “specific spots” to wait to return to the shelter.
One of the biggest losses from his experience is the churches that are not holding in-person services. He said not being able to go to a service is a bit of a hindrance.
“It hinders not just me but also the people here who want to go,” he said.
Mary Salisbury is also fortunate not to have to leave the shelter, and has her 8-year-old son Sam with her full-time in the shelter.
With Killeen schools being closed, Salisbury has to try to keep her son occupied while at the shelter.
“With everything else being closed, it’s very difficult,” Salisbury said.
One other way clients have felt the effects are with job searching.
Client Eric Griffith said he experienced the uncertainty earlier in the week. He went to the Killeen Mall to follow up on a potential job opportunity at one of its stores.
When he talked to the manager, he was informed that the store was temporarily closing the next day.
As far as the virus is concerned, Becerra said clients are taking it well and are not panicking.
“I’m not scared if someone does bring it in,” May said. “If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen; it’s how you react to it.”
Moehnke said that if a client does contract the virus, the shelter will coordinate with the Bell County Public Health District to ensure all appropriate measures are taken.
