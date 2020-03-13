Hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other items continue to be in short supply at Killeen-area retailers, such as Walmart, Sam’s Club and H-E-B, in response to the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Thursday night, all lanes where toilet paper is stocked in Sam’s Club in Harker Heights were completely empty. The same could be said for the H-E-B in Copperas Cove. As of around 8:30 a.m. Friday, much of the stock that the Cove H-E-B had replenished overnight was sold.
Company-wide, H-E-B has implemented purchase limits to ensure those items will be available for other customers. According to the company’s press center, those limits have changed, and more items have been added to the list.
As of Friday, company’s press center said there was a limit of four units per transaction for disinfecting and antibacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, hand soap, water (multipacks and gallons), hydrogen peroxide, rubbing (isopropyl) alcohol and latex gloves.
There is also a limit of two units per transaction of liquid bleach, toilet paper and face masks.
H-E-B also said that if any employees contract the virus, they will still be paid.
Walmart has not implemented company-wide limits, but it has given its store managers the authority to manage their inventory and impose limits if they feel it is necessary, according to the retailer’s press center.
Walmart said in a statement that it is prioritizing keeping its stores clean. The corporate offices are considering modifying the hours of some 24-hour locations to focus on cleaning, the release said.
The corporation is also looking for easier ways to sanitize carts. Walmart is looking into third-party sanitization for stores impacted by the virus, the release said.
The spread of the virus has also been affecting public appearances at local restaurants. Recent Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant had been booked to make an appearance at Hangover Bar & Grill in Killeen tonight, but his trip to Killeen was put on hold.
Bryant’s organization Society X issued a statement and said it was in the best interest of the general public to cancel the event.
One of the restaurant’s co-owners, Tonya Williams, said she will rebook Bryant to make an appearance at a later date.
While she said she was bummed that he would not be coming, she said she understands.
“All we care about mainly is the safety of others,” Williams said.
The restaurant has also stepped up its sanitization efforts. Williams said the restaurant is placing hand sanitizer at every table, using 100% bleach to clean all surfaces and not reusing cups when customers ask for refills of drinks.
So far, the restaurant has not seen a dip in business.
“We’ve been consistently busy since we opened,” Williams said.
As of Friday, no plans to close the movie theaters in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove have been announced by the parent companies.
Heather Peters, director of public relations for Regal, said its theaters will see an impact on patronage.
“Additionally, we have reduced auditorium capacity by 50% and are complying, where applicable, with state mandates on social gathering limits,” Peters said via email Friday.
Regal is the parent company of the Killeen Stadium 14 in Killeen.
Regal is implementing measures such as cleaning high contact areas more frequently and educating its staff on prevention, Peters said.
As of press time, calls to Cinemark USA, Inc. and Cinergy Entertainment Group media relations teams were not immediately returned.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood officials are also taking notice of the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Bell County.
“Fort Hood officials are recommending that all military, civilians, family members and visitors on post take appropriate action to protect themselves and others from contracting the COVID-19 virus,” a release from the Fort Hood Press Center said.
Among the measures recommended by Fort Hood officials are avoiding close contact with those who are sick and creating personal and pet emergency preparedness kits, the release said.
Additional information on preventive measures can be found on the Fort Hood hospital website at https://crdamc.amedd.army.mil. A hotline is also available for Fort Hood soldiers, their families, and those who receive medical support from the military to answer COVID-19 questions at 254-553-6612.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.