The Killeen Arts Commission met Friday and decided how the newly acquired $85,000 granted to them by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday would be distributed.
The organization that received the most funding was the Vive Les Arts Societe, which was allocated $22,815 to cover six total events that they are scheduled to hold from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2021. Vive Les Arts is Killeen’s community theater group, which produces several plays every year.
If one of the events is canceled because of the coronavirus or another unforeseeable circumstance, the Vive Les Arts Societe can get the money back for that event and use it to improve another event or reschedule the event that was missed, according to the arts commission.
Up until recently there was no money in the city’s upcoming fiscal year budget for the arts commission, however, after concerns were raised at recent Killeen City Council meetings, $85,000 for the arts was added to the budget. It is still a significant cut compared to the previous year’s budget that included $268,295 for the arts. Arts funding comes from the city’s hotel occupancy tax revenue, which has been cut due to COVID-19.
The arts commission received $1,000 of the funding to cover administrative expenses which is down from $2,000, the amount it normally takes.
The funding for each of the seven organizations to get a portion of the $85,000 is as follows:
Vive Les Arts Societe, $22,815
Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health, $19,639
IMPAC Outreach, $16,087
Vive Les Arts Children’s Theatre, $14,343
Songhai Bamboo Roots Association, $6,317
Central Texas College Foundation, $3,206
Artesania y Cultura, $1,593
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.